Nashik: 8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Speeding Truck Hits Two-Wheeler In Satpur | Representational Image

An eight-year-old girl died on the spot after being hit by a truck coming from behind while she was going home on a two-wheeler with her grandmother.

The deceased girl has been identified as Navika Abhishek Nerkar (Residential Behind Mayur Sweet, Anandavalli, Pipeline Road Satpur). The unfortunate incident took place on Saturday morning near Reliance Petrol Pump in Satpur area.

According to the information received, Navika and her grandmother were going home on their Jupiter two-wheeler. Their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding truck.

Due to this, Navika lost her balance and fell down and died on the spot after coming under the rear wheels of the truck. Navika's grandmother was also injured.

After this accident, citizens gathered at the spot and expressed their anger. Demand was made to install signals and speed bumps in this area. The truck driver fled the scene and police are searching for him.