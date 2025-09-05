 Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School

Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School

Kalwan MLA Nitin Pawar visited the Kanashi Primary Health Centre and inquired about the students’ health. He instructed the health system to provide the necessary medication and immediate treatment

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School | Representative Image

Nashik: An incident of poisoning involving 51 students of a tribal ashram school in Kanashi, in the tribal-dominated Kalwan taluka of the district, came to light on Thursday. All of them experienced symptoms such as vomiting, fever, diarrhoea and weakness. It is suspected that the incident occurred due to contaminated food or water. These students are undergoing treatment in two different hospitals.

The health department informed that the condition of 47 students is stable. Samples of food and water from the ashram school have been taken and sent to the laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken after the report is received.

Read Also
Pune Police Impose Ban On Filming, Sharing Visuals Of Immersed Ganpati Idols – Here’s Why
article-image

Kalwan MLA Nitin Pawar visited the Kanashi Primary Health Centre and inquired about the students’ health. He instructed the health system to provide the necessary medication and immediate treatment.

Root Cause of Poisoning?

FPJ Shorts
Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow
Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow
Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO
Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO
'Inaccurate & Misleading': India Slams White House Advisor Navarro's Comments - VIDEO
'Inaccurate & Misleading': India Slams White House Advisor Navarro's Comments - VIDEO
Ferocious Pitbull Attacks Woman, Bites Her Hand For Over 5 Minutes Outside Neighbour's House In UP's Jhansi; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Ferocious Pitbull Attacks Woman, Bites Her Hand For Over 5 Minutes Outside Neighbour's House In UP's Jhansi; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces

In this case, the cause of the poisoning incident has come to light — the chikki (a sweet bar made with peanuts and jaggery) given to the ashram school students was found to be affected by fungus. The sesame seeds on the chikki had a distinct smell due to the fungus. Moreover, it has also been revealed that there was no “expiration date” on it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School

Nashik: 51 Students Fall Ill After Eating Fungus-Infested Chikki At Kanashi Ashram School

Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow

Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow

Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

Pune: Nearly 80,000 Citizens Benefited From Maharashtra CM Relief Fund’s Ganeshotsav Health...

Pune: Nearly 80,000 Citizens Benefited From Maharashtra CM Relief Fund’s Ganeshotsav Health...

Mega Bible Writing Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi: Faithful Transcribe Holy Book In 4...

Mega Bible Writing Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi: Faithful Transcribe Holy Book In 4...