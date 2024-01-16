Nashik: 27th National Youth Festival Concludes With Spectacular Show - See Photos |

The vibrant city of Nashik witnessed the grand conclusion of the 27th National Youth Festival, a five-day extravaganza that brought together approximately 8,000 enthusiastic youth from across the country. The festival, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony at Maha Yuva Gram Hanuman Nagar.

The festival, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, marked a significant event as Nashik hosted the National Youth Festival for the first time in 16 years, offering Maharashtra Government the opportunity to showcase the state's cultural richness and hospitality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the festival.

The closing ceremony, held on Tuesday, January 16, featured various programmes, including a prize distribution ceremony. Sanjay Bansode, Maharashtra Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare and Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse graced the occasion as chief guests. Minister of Food and Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal, along with Vice President of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Narhari Zirwal, MPs, and MLAs, also participated in the event.

The festival showcased the artistic talents of youth from all corners of the country. Additionally, the 27th National Youth Festival celebrated State Sports Day on Khashaba Jadhav's birth anniversary. Union Minister of State for Youth and Sports Nishit Pramanik honoured 15 youths with National Youth Awards during the event.

Mahakavi Kalidas Kala Mandir, Udoji Maharaj Museum, and Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium buzzed with cultural programmes, performances, poster competitions, folk songs, and folk dances. The Yuva Kriti Exhibition at Mahayuva Village Hanuman Nagar displayed domestic products from across the country, providing a platform for Nashik locals to explore and purchase diverse offerings.

At the Mahaexpo exhibition, the state's youth showcased their talents, featuring technological inventions that drew appreciation. The festival facilitated discussions with successful individuals from various fields through the Suvichar Sammelan, inspiring and guiding the youth. The artistic prowess of young talents left a lasting impression, offering a delightful experience to the local citizens.

The 27th National Youth Festival will be remembered as a celebration of diversity, talent, and the collective spirit of India's vibrant youth.