Nashik: 251 New Sub-Inspectors Join Maharashtra Police Force - See Photos

Nashik: A momentous ceremony unfolded at the Maharashtra Police Academy as 251 officers, including 246 men and five women, were formally inducted into the police force after successfully clearing the police sub-inspector examination. The convocation ceremony, held on Wednesday, marked the culmination of the 123rd batch's nine-month intensive training programme. The event was graced by Sanjay Kumar, former Director General of Police for the state and a member of the Human Rights Commission.

The newly inducted officers form a diverse cohort, hailing from various regions—45 from Marathwada, 74 from West Maharashtra, 51 from Konkan, 49 from Vidarbha, and 32 from North Maharashtra. Notably, the average age of the officers is 36, with a range from 25 to 47. 13 sub-inspectors were recognised with special service medals for their commendable contributions while serving as police constables in Gadchiroli. Additionally, four officers received Force One special service medals. Salman Zaher Sheikh was honoured with the prestigious Revolver of Honour, a testament to his outstanding achievements.

A cohort with an average age of 36

Keep yourself fealthy: Sanjay Kumar

Former Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar, the chief guest of the convocation, advised the new officers to remember the oath they took and to keep themselves physically and mentally fit. He stressed the importance of maintaining law and order without making mistakes, highlighting that corruption and cybercrime are significant challenges facing society that need to be addressed.

A talented bunch

While serving in the police department, many members of the squad have won various medals by performing brilliantly. Aditya Mahavi from Gadchiroli won the 2023 Director General of Police Medal, President's Police Shaurya Medal. Also, Sudarshan Bodkhe won a silver medal in All India Shooting Sports. Santosh Shinde has won a Gold Medal, 2 Force One Special Medals, 3 Gadchiroli Special Service Medals in All India Commando Competition. Munna Deshmukh is a National Wrestler. Nilesh Chate is a cyber expert who has won 231 different awards. Mansoor Shah won a gold medal in All India Police Duty Meet.