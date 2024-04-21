Nashik: 247 Hospitals To Face Action For Neglecting Fire Audits

Representative image

Despite repeated notices from the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) fire department, 247 hospitals in the city have failed to conduct mandatory fire audits. In response, the fire department plans to disconnect electricity and water supplies to these hospitals. If the non-compliance persists, the department may even consider revoking their operating licenses.

Hospital fires have been on the rise in recent years across the state, leading to substantial financial and human losses. To address this alarming trend, private hospitals are required to undergo regular fire audits. Each January, the Municipal Corporation issues fire audit notices to eligible hospitals. This year, 622 hospitals were instructed to obtain certification from the municipal medical department, confirming the adequacy of their fire prevention and safety systems. The deadline for report submission was February 18.

Out of the 622 hospitals, only 375 complied by submitting their fire audit reports on time. However, 247 hospitals failed to do so, signaling significant gaps in hospital safety measures. Despite receiving a fifteen-day notice to rectify their non-compliance, these hospitals are yet to submit their reports. Consequently, the fire department is now prepared to take decisive action by disconnecting their electricity and water connections.

Sanjay Bairagi, Chief Fire Officer, Municipal Corporation said, "Hospitals in the city that have not conducted fire audits must submit their reports within the next fifteen days. Failure to comply will result in the disconnection of electricity and water services without further extension."