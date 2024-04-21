 Nashik: 247 Hospitals To Face Action For Neglecting Fire Audits
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 247 Hospitals To Face Action For Neglecting Fire Audits

Nashik: 247 Hospitals To Face Action For Neglecting Fire Audits

Out of the 622 hospitals, only 375 complied by submitting their fire audit reports on time. However, 247 hospitals failed to do so, signaling significant gaps in hospital safety measures. Despite receiving a fifteen-day notice to rectify their non-compliance, these hospitals are yet to submit their reports.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Despite repeated notices from the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) fire department, 247 hospitals in the city have failed to conduct mandatory fire audits. In response, the fire department plans to disconnect electricity and water supplies to these hospitals. If the non-compliance persists, the department may even consider revoking their operating licenses.

Hospital fires have been on the rise in recent years across the state, leading to substantial financial and human losses. To address this alarming trend, private hospitals are required to undergo regular fire audits. Each January, the Municipal Corporation issues fire audit notices to eligible hospitals. This year, 622 hospitals were instructed to obtain certification from the municipal medical department, confirming the adequacy of their fire prevention and safety systems. The deadline for report submission was February 18.

Read Also
VIDEO Massive Traffic Disruption On Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road After Tanker Catches Fire In Manpada,...
article-image

Out of the 622 hospitals, only 375 complied by submitting their fire audit reports on time. However, 247 hospitals failed to do so, signaling significant gaps in hospital safety measures. Despite receiving a fifteen-day notice to rectify their non-compliance, these hospitals are yet to submit their reports. Consequently, the fire department is now prepared to take decisive action by disconnecting their electricity and water connections.

Sanjay Bairagi, Chief Fire Officer, Municipal Corporation said, "Hospitals in the city that have not conducted fire audits must submit their reports within the next fifteen days. Failure to comply will result in the disconnection of electricity and water services without further extension."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Shri Mahaganpati Temple Of Ranjangaon

PHOTOS: Shri Mahaganpati Temple Of Ranjangaon

Nashik: 247 Hospitals To Face Action For Neglecting Fire Audits

Nashik: 247 Hospitals To Face Action For Neglecting Fire Audits

PHOTOS You Should Not Miss As Pune Fire Brigade Wraps Up Fire Service Week

PHOTOS You Should Not Miss As Pune Fire Brigade Wraps Up Fire Service Week

Punekars, Check Your Alphonso Before Buying: Deceptive Vendors Mislabeling Karnataka Mangoes As...

Punekars, Check Your Alphonso Before Buying: Deceptive Vendors Mislabeling Karnataka Mangoes As...

Pune: Hemant Rasane Seeks Relief For Property Owners Over 40% Exemption Issue

Pune: Hemant Rasane Seeks Relief For Property Owners Over 40% Exemption Issue