Nashik: 11 Civic Bodies To Go To Polls On 2nd December, Results On 3rd December

Voters | Representational Image I File

Nashik: The first phase of the state’s local self-government elections has been announced on Tuesday, covering municipal councils (nagarpalikas) and nagar panchayats. Under this phase, elections will be held at 11 locations in the Nashik district. Among them, Pimpalgaon (Baswant) and Ozar will experience the election process for the first time. Voting will take place on December 2, while the results will be declared on December 3.



In the Nashik division, a total of 49 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will go to the polls. Of these, eight municipal councils – Sinnar, Bhagur, Yeola, Manmad, Satana, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, and Nandgaon – and three nagar panchayats – Chandvad, Ozar, and Pimpalgaon (Baswant) – are in Nashik district.



Political stakes run high



With the Mahayuti government in power in the state, its alliance partners are expected to make strong efforts to win these elections. Whether the Mahayuti and the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) maintain internal unity till the elections will be interesting to see.

Nashik district has four cabinet ministers, making these polls a matter of prestige for them. In some places, local development fronts may also enter the fray. All eyes will now be on whom the voters choose to favour in this crucial local electoral battle.