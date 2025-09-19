 Nandurbar Collector Dr Mittali Sethi Breaks Stereotypes, Sends Twins To Zilla Parishad Anganwadi (VIDEO)
An IAS officer, Dr Mittali Sethi, took charge as District Collector of Nandurbar in August 2024, after serving as Director of Vanamati Sanstha

Prashant Nikale
Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Nandurbar Collector Dr Mittali Sethi Breaks Stereotypes, Sends Twins To Zilla Parishad Anganwadi (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

When people think of Zilla Parishad schools or Anganwadis, they are often seen only as centres for education for children from underprivileged families. But Nandurbar District Magistrate Dr Mittali Sethi has challenged this perception. By enrolling her own twin children in a ZP Anganwadi, she has sparked statewide discussion and won praise for highlighting social responsibility and the importance of government institutions.

Dr Sethi admitted her twins, Shukar and Sabar, to the Tokar Lake Anganwadi, around four kilometres from Nandurbar city. The move was inspired by the innovative “Jholi” concept developed by Anganwadi workers.

Explaining her decision, Dr Sethi said, “Since the school and Anganwadi are in the same premises, attention will be paid to both. We will also gain first-hand experience of what needs to be improved in other Anganwadis across the district. This is about social responsibility.”

Who is Dr Mittali Sethi?

An IAS officer, Dr Sethi, took charge as District Collector of Nandurbar in August 2024, after serving as Director of Vanamati Sanstha. Her decision has been seen as a way to inspire urban and middle-class families to reconsider government schools and Anganwadis.

While ZP schools often evoke nostalgia, they are rarely chosen by families in urban areas. Dr Sethi’s step is expected to shift attitudes and build trust in these institutions, particularly in tribal and rural regions.

Her action is being widely appreciated across Maharashtra, with many saying it sets a powerful example for other officers to follow.

