Nanded: ZP CEO Minal Karanwal Launches Helpline To Boost MGNREGA Employment Opportunities For Unskilled Workers |

IAS officer Minal Karanwal and CEO of Zila Parishad (ZP) Nanded, have introduced a dedicated helpline under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme to assist unskilled manual workers in securing employment in the district.

According to the scheme, Gram Panchayats are mandated to provide employment within fifteen days of receiving applications. In cases where Gram Panchayats cannot fulfil this obligation, the helpline, initiated by CEO Minal Karanwal, serves as a recourse for job seekers.

The helpline has attracted seven manual workers from the district, with three successfully securing employment, and their attendance records duly maintained.

Karanwal encourages interested workers to contact the helpline at +919373422680 if Gram Panchayats are unable to provide employment.

Workers can register under the scheme to access available job opportunities. The helpline operates during regular work hours on all days, excluding holidays. Karanwal appeals to various officials, including Block Development Officers, Extension Officers, NREGA Assistant Project Officers, and Engineers, to widely disseminate the helpline number to ensure that manual workers in need can avail themselves of livelihood security.