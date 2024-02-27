 Nanded: ZP CEO Minal Karanwal Launches Helpline To Boost MGNREGA Employment Opportunities For Unskilled Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: ZP CEO Minal Karanwal Launches Helpline To Boost MGNREGA Employment Opportunities For Unskilled Workers

Nanded: ZP CEO Minal Karanwal Launches Helpline To Boost MGNREGA Employment Opportunities For Unskilled Workers

According to the scheme, Gram Panchayats are mandated to provide employment within fifteen days of receiving applications.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Nanded: ZP CEO Minal Karanwal Launches Helpline To Boost MGNREGA Employment Opportunities For Unskilled Workers |

IAS officer Minal Karanwal and CEO of Zila Parishad (ZP) Nanded, have introduced a dedicated helpline under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme to assist unskilled manual workers in securing employment in the district.

According to the scheme, Gram Panchayats are mandated to provide employment within fifteen days of receiving applications. In cases where Gram Panchayats cannot fulfil this obligation, the helpline, initiated by CEO Minal Karanwal, serves as a recourse for job seekers.

Read Also
VIDEO: 9,000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Major Pune Rural Police Operation
article-image

The helpline has attracted seven manual workers from the district, with three successfully securing employment, and their attendance records duly maintained.

Karanwal encourages interested workers to contact the helpline at +919373422680 if Gram Panchayats are unable to provide employment.

Workers can register under the scheme to access available job opportunities. The helpline operates during regular work hours on all days, excluding holidays. Karanwal appeals to various officials, including Block Development Officers, Extension Officers, NREGA Assistant Project Officers, and Engineers, to widely disseminate the helpline number to ensure that manual workers in need can avail themselves of livelihood security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal's Foreign Secretary To Attend Asia Economic Dialogue 2024 in Pune

Nepal's Foreign Secretary To Attend Asia Economic Dialogue 2024 in Pune

Maratha Quota Protest: 12 Cases Registered In Aurangabad District So Far

Maratha Quota Protest: 12 Cases Registered In Aurangabad District So Far

Pune: Case Filed Against Youth Congress Workers For Burning PM Modi's Effigy; Watch Video

Pune: Case Filed Against Youth Congress Workers For Burning PM Modi's Effigy; Watch Video

Nanded: ZP CEO Minal Karanwal Launches Helpline To Boost MGNREGA Employment Opportunities For...

Nanded: ZP CEO Minal Karanwal Launches Helpline To Boost MGNREGA Employment Opportunities For...

PHOTOS: Flower Show 'Ranjai Mahotsav' In Pimpri Chinchwad, Click Here For Venue, Ticket, Timings,...

PHOTOS: Flower Show 'Ranjai Mahotsav' In Pimpri Chinchwad, Click Here For Venue, Ticket, Timings,...