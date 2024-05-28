Nanded: Tractor, Trolley Turns Turtle in River, One Dies, Two Injured | Representational Image

A minor boy died while two others were injured as a tractor and its trolley turned turtle in the Rajwadi River from the overbridge near Pardi Vaijapur in Mudkhed taluka in Nanded district on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Tejas Ashok Shinde (15) and the injured as Rameshwar Maroti Sable (17) and Balaji Maroti Shinde (18). The condition of both the injured is serious and are being treated in the government hospital at Vishnupuri in Nanded.

According to the details, some people from the Pardi Vaijapur were going to Mudkhed in a tractor attached with a trolley on Monday at around 9 am. However, the trolley and the tractor fell into the river from the bridge. On receiving the information, the nearby residents informed the police and launched the rescue operation. The injured were taken out of the river with the help of a JCB machine.

This bridge is proving a death trap for the passengers travelling on it. A few days back, a Jeep fell into the river from the same bridge due to which people lost their lives. The residents claimed that the frequent accidents occurred due to a sharp turn to the bridge.

3 met water grave in Kinwat

Three persons including two sisters met a watery grave in the Painganga River at Morgaon in Kinwat taluka in Nanded district on Monday afternoon. The deceased had gone for a picnic with their family members. The deceased have been identified as Mamta Shaikh Javed (21), Payal Devidas Kamble (16) and Swati Devidas Kamble (13).

Kamble family had gone for a picnic at morgaon in Kinwat taluka on Monday with friends. Mamta, Payal, Swati and others but the three were drowned in the river. One woman was saved as she came out of the river immediately.

On receiving the information, Kinwat police station PI Sunil Birla, API VK Yevale and other officers rushed to the spot and took out the deceased from the river with the help of the local residents. The bodies were sent to sub-district government hospital at Gokunda for post mortem. The bodies were later handed over to the relatives.