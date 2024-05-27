 Maharashtra: Man Drowns At Beach In Ratnagiri, Three Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Man Drowns At Beach In Ratnagiri, Three Rescued

Maharashtra: Man Drowns At Beach In Ratnagiri, Three Rescued

The victim was later rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said, adding that an accidental death report was registered.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man drowned, while three members of his family were rescued at a beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said on Monday.The incident occurred at Aare-Ware beach on Sunday evening, an official from Jaigad police station said.

Read Also
MP: 3 Children Drown In River While Bathing After Relative's Death In Agar Malwa
article-image

The victim, Pankaj Rama Gadekar, had entered the water for a swim with his wife and two other family members, he said.Gadekar got pulled in while locals managed to get the others out safely, the official said.

The victim was later rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said, adding that an accidental death report was registered. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Car Crash: No Pressure On Police, Says Ajit Pawar

Pune Porsche Car Crash: No Pressure On Police, Says Ajit Pawar

Dombivli Chemical Blast: Factory Owner Arrested, Probe On To Identify Cause Of Blasts By Crime...

Dombivli Chemical Blast: Factory Owner Arrested, Probe On To Identify Cause Of Blasts By Crime...

394-Meter-Long ADIT Excavated In Navi Mumbai For Bullet Train Project

394-Meter-Long ADIT Excavated In Navi Mumbai For Bullet Train Project

Maharashtra: Man Drowns At Beach In Ratnagiri, Three Rescued

Maharashtra: Man Drowns At Beach In Ratnagiri, Three Rescued

Mumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor

Mumbai: Bar Manager, Waiter Booked For Allegedly Serving Alcohol To 16-Year-old Minor