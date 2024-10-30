Nanded: South Central Railway Plans Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Pooja | Representational Image

South Central Railway Nanded Division manager Nitin Sarkar said that 67 special trains in October and 71 trains in November have been planned for the Diwali and Chhat Utsav.

Sarkar said that considering the crowd in the trains and for their facility special trains have been planned. Similar planning will also be done for increasing the train bogies of the existing trains as per the demand from the passengers to decrease the waiting list of the passengers.

Similarly, additional reservation counters will be opened to decrease the crowd at the reservation office. Similarly, the additional SCR Railway Protection Force and ticket checking staff have been deployed to control the crowd during the festival season.

The officers have been appointed at all the railway stations coming under the Nanded division including Nanded, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Washim, Purna and others. Special teams have been deployed to check the passengers without tickets.

Adequate food and water facilities have been provided at the railway station while the catering staff have been given the required directives and various measures have been adopted for the safer journey of the passengers, Sarkar said.