Mumbai: Western Railway Prepares For Diwali And Chhath Pooja With 31% Increase In Reserved Trains And Enhanced Passenger Facilities

Mumbai: Western Railway enhances services for Diwali and Chhath Pooja, increasing reserved trains by 31% and improving passenger facilities | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway's Mumbai Division has enhanced its preparations for this year's Diwali and Chhath Pooja to efficiently manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic.

According to WR, a notable improvement is the increase in the number of reserved trains, rising from 29 last year to 38 this year, marking a 31% increase. To further assist passengers, additional ticket counters and shifts have been introduced. At Surat, 7 shifts will be operated compared to 6 last year, reflecting a 16.67% increase, while Udhna will see a 100% increase with 6 shifts this year, including 3 night shifts. Similarly, at Vapi, 2 shifts will be operated this year, a 100% rise from last year’s 1 shift.

"Permanent holding areas have been established at Udhna and Surat stations, replacing the temporary structures used last year. Additionally, a new waiting area has been created near Platform 4 at Surat station to accommodate the increased passenger flow" he said adding that to keep passengers well-informed, extensive promotion of special trains is being carried out through posters and social media platforms.

Apart from that several festival special trains being operated from Mumbai also for the different parts of the Country. "These proactive measures underscore Western Railway’s commitment to enhancing the passenger experience during the festive season and ensuring smooth travel for all" said an official.