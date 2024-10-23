 Mumbai: Western Railway Prepares For Diwali And Chhath Pooja With 31% Increase In Reserved Trains And Enhanced Passenger Facilities
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway Prepares For Diwali And Chhath Pooja With 31% Increase In Reserved Trains And Enhanced Passenger Facilities

Mumbai: Western Railway Prepares For Diwali And Chhath Pooja With 31% Increase In Reserved Trains And Enhanced Passenger Facilities

According to WR, a notable improvement is the increase in the number of reserved trains, rising from 29 last year to 38 this year, marking a 31% increase. To further assist passengers, additional ticket counters and shifts have been introduced.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Western Railway enhances services for Diwali and Chhath Pooja, increasing reserved trains by 31% and improving passenger facilities | Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway's Mumbai Division has enhanced its preparations for this year's Diwali and Chhath Pooja to efficiently manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic.

According to WR, a notable improvement is the increase in the number of reserved trains, rising from 29 last year to 38 this year, marking a 31% increase. To further assist passengers, additional ticket counters and shifts have been introduced. At Surat, 7 shifts will be operated compared to 6 last year, reflecting a 16.67% increase, while Udhna will see a 100% increase with 6 shifts this year, including 3 night shifts. Similarly, at Vapi, 2 shifts will be operated this year, a 100% rise from last year’s 1 shift.

"Permanent holding areas have been established at Udhna and Surat stations, replacing the temporary structures used last year. Additionally, a new waiting area has been created near Platform 4 at Surat station to accommodate the increased passenger flow" he said adding that to keep passengers well-informed, extensive promotion of special trains is being carried out through posters and social media platforms.

Read Also
Waste To Art: Western Railway Launches Initiative To Promote Sustainability And Cleanliness Under...
article-image

Apart from that several festival special trains being operated from Mumbai also for the different parts of the Country. "These proactive measures underscore Western Railway’s commitment to enhancing the passenger experience during the festive season and ensuring smooth travel for all" said an official.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29
Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29
POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms
POCSO Case: Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Not Involved In Daily Operations, Says Alt Balaji Telefilms
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Maharashtra's Urban Future Unveiled By Praja Foundation With Governance Blueprint For 2024-29

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Mumbai: Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Orders Increased Vigilance Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Son Amit To Make Electoral Debut From...

Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City

Mumbai: Recent Heavy Rains At Bhatsa Reservoir Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Injured, Man Dies In 2 Separate Highway Accident

Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Boy Injured, Man Dies In 2 Separate Highway Accident