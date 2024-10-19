Waste To Art: Western Railway Launches Initiative To Promote Sustainability And Cleanliness Under 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Campaign

Waste To Art: Western railway's effort in turning trash into treasure | FPJ

In a creative effort to promote environmental consciousness, Western Railway has launched the "Waste to Art/Waste to Wealth" initiative as part of the nationwide Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. This program aims to raise awareness about cleanliness and effective waste management while fostering sustainability.

"With the "Waste to Art/Waste to Wealth" theme, Western Railway highlighted the transformative potential of repurposing waste materials into beautiful and meaningful artworks. Artists, railway staff, and volunteers collaborated to create installations from discarded materials, reinforcing the message that waste management can be an art form" said an official.

"Key to this initiative was the mantra of "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle." Various activities and workshops were organized across divisions, engaging over 500 participants in promoting sustainable waste practices and minimizing waste generation. Efforts included reducing single-use plastics, encouraging digital documentation, and recycling through source segregation. Eco-friendly carry bags made from paper and jute were distributed among passengers, and a painting competition for children in Vadodara Division further promoted sustainable principles" he said.

Turning Trash into Treasure

Railway stations, workshops, and offices along the Western Railway line became the canvas for these innovative artworks. According to WR, discarded plastic bottles, used railway parts, scrap metal, and other waste items were transformed into striking sculptures, murals, and installations that caught the attention of commuters and visitors alike. Approx. 37 “Waste to Art” activities were carried out in Divisions, Workshops and Depots of Western Railway. Almost 400 participants including railway employees, students and local artists, showcased their talent by converting waste into innovative art pieces.

"From intricately designed floral patterns made from plastic waste to sculptures of trains and animals fashioned from scrap metal, the artworks displayed incredible creativity and resourcefulness. These installations not only beautified the stations but also served as a constant reminder to passengers and employees about the importance of proper waste disposal and the potential for upcycling" said an official.

Continuing in this direction, Western Railway’s Locomotive Care Centre at Ratlam created a working model of a train using scrap materials. The miniature model depicts a WAP 5 locomotive which runs by taking current from the OHE. The entire system is controlled at the miniature model of Anas A Cabin. The working model also has proper signalling system, mini model of Anas and Panchpipliya stations, a Level Crossing gate and a Tunnel. The entire working model is made of scrap materials like LED bulbs, plywood, shaft, old pipes, packaging materials, used plastic objects, old limit switches, used wires, old iron box, used electronic capacitor, insulator, etc. The Locomotive Care Centre, Ratlam also made a working model of a Steam Engine showcasing the signal system and shunting process. The locomotive has been named as “Azad” after the name of the first engine used by the Indian Railways after the Independence.

Western Railway’s staff of ART (Accident Relief Vehicle), Ujjain also made an equipment for the spreader testing of HRD of the ART. The equipment was made with discarded scrap material found in the yard like, old metal plates, scrap plate of EM pad, defective SAB spring of wagon, old metal rods, etc.

According to WR, success of the Waste to Art theme during the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign is a testament to Western Railway's commitment to environmental sustainability. By turning waste into something meaningful and visually appealing, the initiative has set an example on how creativity and responsibility can go hand in hand in the quest for a cleaner India.

"As the campaign continues, Western Railway plans to build on the success of this initiative and explore more ways to integrate sustainability into everyday operations. The hope is that these art installations will inspire passengers to adopt more eco-friendly habits, reduce waste, and contribute to the larger goal of a cleaner and greener nation" said Vineet Abhishek, chief spokesperson of WR.

"This initiative by Western Railway is a perfect example of how innovative thinking and community participation can transform a mundane task like waste management into an inspiring and visually engaging experience. It sends out a strong message that cleanliness and creativity are not mutually exclusive, and that we can all play a role in making our surroundings cleaner and more beautiful" further added Vineet Abhishek.