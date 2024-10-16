Swachhta Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Collects 10.5 Tons Of Plastic Waste During Cleanliness Drive Held Between Oct 1-15

As part of Swachhta Pakhwada 2024, Western Railway collected 10.5 tons of plastic waste, emphasizing the promotion of eco-friendly alternatives and raising awareness against single-use plastics | File Photo

Mumbai: Indian Railways observed Swachhta Pakhwada from 1st October to 15th October, 2024 in all its zones and production units. Various cleanliness activities were carried out under specific themes. This fortnight is dedicated to ensure visible and concrete improvement in the cleanliness of railway premises. Joining this initiative, Western Railway also conducted various cleanliness activities to beautify stations, offices and railway premises.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, fourteenth day of the Swachhta Pakhwada, i.e. 14th October, 2024 focused on ‘No to Single Use Plastic’. Western Railway ensured optimal functioning of Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines at various stations, verifying regular maintenance schedules and addressed pending servicing. Non-operational machines were repaired.

Awareness campaigns on single-use plastic (SUP) prohibition were carried out to educate passengers and staff about the harmful effects of SUP and promote eco-friendly alternatives. The campaign included posters, public announcements, social media campaigns, distribution of reusable bags and workshops at stations.

10.5 tons of plastic waste was collected daily of more than 180 stations, which included plastic bottles, plastic bags, food packaging and other plastic waste. Special drives were conducted on food stalls/refreshment rooms at railway stations over Western Railway, wherein vendors at railway stations were penalized for violating single-use plastic ban.

Stall vendors at railway stations were penalized for using SUP. On the 15th day of the Swachhta Pakhwada i.e. October 15, 2024, the works/activities done during the Swachhta Pakhwada were reviewed.

WR’s Mumbai Central Division also participated in this Swachhata Pakhwada with enthusiasm & fervor. Cotton bags were distributed among passengers & safety kits were distributed to housekeeping staff. Approx. 600 housekeeping staff were counseled regarding proper and systematic disposal of garbage and plastic waste from station premises to municipal dumping ground.

Almost 200 trees were planted across the division & more than 1 ton of plastic muck was removed during the campaign. Through anti-littering drives, Rs 10,500 was collected in fines, highlighting proactive stance against littering.

This initiative not only underscored the commitment to a cleaner and more hygienic railway environment but also fostered a sense of community responsibility among passengers and staff.