Mumbai: Western Railway Launches Major Ticket Checking Drive 'PARINAAM' To Achieve ₹200 Crore 'Fine Target'

Mumbai: If you're a commuter on the Western Railway commuter, double-check your ticket before boarding the train. The administration has ramped up ticket checking efforts, aiming to collect Rs 200 crore in fines from ticketless passengers this financial year.

The Mumbai Central division, responsible for half of this target with an allocation of Rs 101.81 crore, has only collected Rs 34.85 crore as of September 2024—25.76% below the target. With the festive season approaching and passenger traffic expected to rise, ticket checkers are on high alert to meet their goals.

"The administration has put all ticket checkers on high alert, focusing on ensuring compliance and penalizing those traveling without valid tickets. This move aims not only to boost revenue but also to enhance the overall travel experience for legitimate passengers" further added an official.

According to sources, ticket checkers have been assigned specific daily collection goals.Those working in special suburban checking batches are expected to collect Rs 8,000 daily, while checkers at stations have a target of Rs 6,000. For long-distance trains, the expectation rises to Rs 15,000 per day.

In last fiscal year, Western Railway achieved a record collection of Rs 174 crore in fines, exceeding their target of Rs 140 crore by 24%. This success was attributed to the dedicated efforts of the ticket checking staff, particularly in the Mumbai Central Division and they collected around half of the ammount.

When asked about less fine collection in the current financial year, a ticket checker from the Mumbai Central division of WR said, "Nowadays, waiting tickets are prohibited on long-distance trains. Previously, many passengers traveled in reserved coaches with general class tickets and were fined, but this is no longer the case. The railway has made this change for the convenience of confirmed ticket holders and only confirm ticket holders are being allowed which may be one of the reason behind decrease in fine collections,"

Another ticket checker said, as the festive season of Diwali and Chhath approaches, the pressure to meet the current year’s target intensifies. However an official said that, the surge in passenger numbers presents both challenges and opportunities for the ticket checking teams.

"To enhance ticket checking performance, the Mumbai Central division has introduced a new initiative called "PARINAAM." This program is designed to monitor and elevate the efficiency of ticket checking staff, focusing on operational excellence. It includes two main components: Performance Evaluation for Achieving Target by Rationalisation of Beat (PAR) and INAAM, which provides incentives for exceptional performance. This initiative reflects our commitment to improving service and ensuring compliance with ticketing regulations " he said.

