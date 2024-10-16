 Mumbai: Western Railway Conducts Mock Drill At Jogeshwari Station To Enhance Emergency Response Readiness
Mumbai: Western Railway Conducts Mock Drill At Jogeshwari Station To Enhance Emergency Response Readiness

A mock drill was successfully conducted at Jogeshwari station by the Western Railway's Mumbai Central division to assess emergency response capabilities. The exercise, which simulated a collision between two trains, commenced at 11:13 AM and concluded at 1:05 PM.

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway successfully conducts a mock drill at Jogeshwari station, simulating a train collision to assess emergency response capabilities

Mumbai: A mock drill was successfully conducted at Jogeshwari station by the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division to assess emergency response capabilities. The exercise, which simulated a collision between two trains, commenced at 11:13 AM and concluded at 1:05 PM.

According to an official, the exercise simulated a collision between two trains, creating an artificial emergency scenario that tested the readiness of all participating units. Over 300 personnel took part in the drill, which included 91 members from various departments of Western Railway.

In addition, 32 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), civil defense, fire brigade, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police participated in the operation.

Western Railway successfully conducts a mock drill at Jogeshwari station, simulating a train collision to assess emergency response capabilities

Western Railway successfully conducts a mock drill at Jogeshwari station, simulating a train collision to assess emergency response capabilities | File Photo

"The successful completion of the mock drill underscored the importance of teamwork and effective communication during emergencies. With real-time scenarios, the drill allowed responders to practice their roles, ensuring they are well-prepared for actual incidents" said an official of WR.

"The initiative not only reinforced the commitment of the Western Railway and associated agencies to passenger safety but also highlighted the critical role of coordination among multiple agencies during emergencies. The feedback from participants will contribute to improving protocols and response strategies, further enhancing the safety framework within the railway system" he said.

According to WR, such exercises are vital for maintaining high standards of safety and readiness in the face of unforeseen incidents, ensuring that both railway personnel and passengers are well-equipped to handle emergencies effectively.

