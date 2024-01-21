Nanded: Police Arrest One In Rape and Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Rohi Pimpalgaon |

Police arrested Dashrath alias Dhondiba Phulaji Panchal (23 years old, resident of Rohi Pimpalgaon) in the case of raping and killing a six-year-old girl from Rohi Pimpalgaon (Mudkhed) in the district, Superintendent of Police Srikrishna Kokate informed in a press conference on Saturday.

The district was witnessing widespread outrage in the aftermath of the rape and murder incident.

On January 14, a six-year-old girl was abducted and murdered in Rohi Pimpalgaon. The police formed six investigation teams and detained Dashrath, who confessed to the crime.

The suspect was produced before the court and was remanded in police custody till January 31.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sushil Kumar Nayak is investigating the crime. The police also suspect that one more person is one of the accomplices in the case.

The girl, studying in class 1st of a village under Mudkhed police station limits in Nanded district, was playing in the field in front of the school near her house when she went missing.

The family panicked when the girl did not return by 6 pm. The family and villagers started searching for her, and the missing complaint was filed at the police station. The girl's body was found on Umri Road near Mudkhed on January 15.

The postmortem report revealed that the child was raped and killed.