Nanded: No Improvement in Garbage Disposal Situation |

The Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) is spending ₹12 lakh daily and ₹1.30 crore monthly on garbage disposal in the city. However, the garbage disposal condition has not improved yet. Heaps of garbage can be seen in various parts of the city, and the administration is apathetic towards proper disposal and processing of the garbage.

The open space behind the Marwadi Dharmashala in the Vazirabad area has been completely dumped with garbage for several years. The entire area stinks, causing a severe health hazard for the people. The residents, traders, and customers coming to this area face severe inconvenience.

Read Also Maharashtra Govt Orders Water Supply Stoppage To United Spirits' Nanded Unit

Densely populated areas affected

A similar situation is seen in Lalwadi, Narayannagar, Arvindnagar, Shravastinagar, and other densely populated areas. The corporation is paying no heed to cleaning the city garbage, and there is no proper planning for it.

The contract to collect the garbage has been awarded to R and B Company, and around ₹1.30 crore is paid by the corporation to the company for garbage disposal. However, the cleaning task in the city has not improved.

The people and their representatives have lodged several complaints with the corporation administration about the dumping of garbage in the city. However, there has not been any improvement in the working of the company. No action has been taken against the company until now.