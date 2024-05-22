Maharashtra Govt Orders Water Supply Stoppage To United Spirits' Nanded Unit | Image: United Spirits (Representative)

United Spirits Ltd on Tuesday said the Maharashtra government has ordered stoppage of water supply to its Nanded unit, demanding payments of bill arrears totalling ₹345.45 crore.

Water Resources Department, Irrigation Division-Nanded (North), Government of Maharashtra, has issued a notice for stoppage of supply of water under the Maharashtra Irrigation Act, 1976 to the company's Nanded unit on May 20, 2024, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing.

"The Water Resources Department has issued a notice calling on the company to pay water charge arrears totalling ₹345.45 crore for the period starting from November 2018 to April 2024, at its unit at Nanded, within seven days of receipt of the notice," the company said.

United Spirits said it has already disputed the basis of the higher tariff being levied on it at its Nanded unit through a writ petition filed before the Bombay High Court and the matter is sub judice.

"The company is in the process of responding to the notice and evaluating further course of action," it said.