Nanded: Banana Farmers Suffer Heavy Losses As Floods Hit Prices & Exports | Food Unfolded I Representational Image

Nanded: The farmers have incurred losses to the tune of crores of rupees due to the flood situation in many parts of the district. The banana growers have also not been spared from the calamity. Bananas from Nanded are sent to Delhi and Punjab, but the heavy rains in these areas have stopped the transport of bananas in these areas as well. Similarly, the Nanded bananas are in great demand in Gulf countries, but the export has also been hampered in the past few days. As a result, the prices of bananas have come down rapidly by less than half.

The heavy rain started at the end of August and continued in September. The district experienced incessant rains during the entire month of September, and the flood-like situation occurred. The farmers incurred heavy crop losses. The rain had a severe impact on the production and the quality of the crops.

The entirety of North India was grappling with heavy rains in the past few days. The banana crop is predominant in five talukas of Nanded district and is mostly sent to northern India. However, the transport system there was completely disrupted due to heavy rains and flood situations. Hence, the farmers had to sell their produce in the local and surrounding markets only. The prices of bananas were more than Rs 2,000 per quintal during the beginning of the rainy season, which has dropped down to around Rs 700 to Rs 800 per quintal, the farmers said.