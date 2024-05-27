Nanded: All Eyes on Local Bodies Elections Now, Schedule Expected After Lok Sabha Results on June 4

It is expected that the election programme for the Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Municipal Corporation and other local bodies will be announced after the results of Lok Sabha election on June 4.

The election for Nanded Lok Sabha constituency was held on April 26 in the first phase of elections in the state. Now, the fever of Lok Sabha on the people is reducing gradually and the eyes are now set on the local bodies’ elections. As per the sources the government is planning to conduct the local bodies elections before the assembly elections in the state.

The elections of the local self-governing bodies were not held for the past two years even after the tenure of these bodies were terminated. The administrations of the bodies are being looked at by the administrators. Hence, several works are pending for several years and no concrete decisions can be taken due to lack of people’s representatives and officials. The officers do not pay attention towards completing these works and hence people’s representatives are needed to take the follow up of these works.

Aspirants prepping up

Moreover, several political leaders are aspiring for the local bodies and have started preparations for the past two years. Still, the election programme has not been announced yet. The result of the Lok Sabha election will come out on June 4. Before the assembly election, the government is planning to conduct the local bodies’ elections, it is expected. However, due to the upcoming Monsoon season and the Maratha reservation issue in the state, these elections can be delayed.

The elections of the Zila Parishad, Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation and Municipal Councils in the Nanded district are pending for the past two years. The tenure of Zila Parishad terminated in March 2022 and NWMC’s in October 2022. Both these bodies are looked after by the administrator now.

During the last Mahavikas Aghadi, the ward structure was changed and the number of members were increased. The number of ZP members was increased from 63 to 73. But the next Mahayuti government granted stay to the local bodies elections stating the issue of the OBC reservations in the court. The earlier ward structure was also changed.

However, it is likely that the election programme for the local bodies will be announced after the Lok Sabha elections and everyone is eying on it now.