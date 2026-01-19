 Namantar Movement Veteran Ramrao Jadhav Felicitated In Parbhani For Lifelong Contribution
The event began on a cultural note with a powerful presentation titled Shaurya Namantar Geet, which evoked the spirit of resistance and sacrifice associated with the movement

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Namantar Movement Veteran Ramrao Jadhav Felicitated In Parbhani For Lifelong Contribution | Sourced

Parbhani: Namantar movement veteran Ramrao Jadhav, who played a pivotal role in the historic struggle to rename Marathwada University after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, was felicitated for his lifelong contribution at a special function held at B Raghunath Hall here on Monday.

The felicitation ceremony recognised his commitment to social justice and his active participation in the Namantar movement, which marked a significant chapter in the Dalit and social reform movement in Maharashtra. The citation highlighting Jadhav’s contribution was read out by Alankruta Kashyap during the programme.

The event began on a cultural note with a powerful presentation titled Shaurya Namantar Geet, which evoked the spirit of resistance and sacrifice associated with the movement.

The song was rendered by singers Pranjal Bodhak, Dasrao Pundge, Bharti Raut, Shivaji Kamble and Shubham Mhaske. Subhash Jogdand accompanied the singers on the dholak, while Sunil Sawant played the tabla and Dishant performed on the banjo. Chandrakala Khebale and Chaitrabai Jadhav lent their voices as chorus singers, adding depth to the performance.

article-image

Tributes were also paid to the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, as well as to the martyrs of the Namantar movement, acknowledging their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to equality and constitutional values.

Several prominent activists, social workers, and public representatives attended the programme. Among those present were Pradeep Aglave, secretary of the committee for the writings and speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar; Selu Municipal Council President Milind Sawant; Suresh Hiwrale; Satish Kamble; Shamsundar Waghmare; Kiran Manwatkar; Vidya Kuldipak; Ashok Kamble; Ashatai Khillare; Sanjay Barate; MM Bare; Sunil Pawar; Kachru Godbole; Bhushan More; Sudhakar Shrikhande; Rahul Ghansawant; Gautam Pandit; Vitthal Nand; Gayabai Hajare; Rekha Paikrao, and others.

The programme concluded with a renewed call to uphold the ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and to continue the struggle for social equality and justice.

