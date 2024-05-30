MVA's Foul-Mouthed Leaders Exploiting Pune Porsche Crash Case For Political Gains: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole

MVA's Foul-Mouthed Leaders Exploiting Pune Porsche Crash Case: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole | Twitter/@SidShirole

Amid growing calls for justice for the two techies allegedly mowed down by a drunk teenager driving a Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole slammed the "foul-mouthed" Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Pune for "exploiting a deeply unfortunate and condemnable incident for their sinister political gains."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening, the Shivajinagar MLA wrote, "The #MVA and its foul-mouthed leaders in #Pune are exploiting a deeply unfortunate and condemnable incident for their sinister political gains. While there have been serious transgressions by several involved, the law is taking its course. The state government, led by Deputy CM and Home Minister @Dev_Fadnavis, acted swiftly and decisively, arriving in Pune within a day to ensure that all perpetrators are not only apprehended but will face the strictest of punishments, devoid of any legal loopholes." He added, "This isn't about system manipulation—it's about strong leadership standing up immediately when foul play is suspected."

Shirole also criticised the MVA for allegedly not acting in the Palghar case, in which two monks were lynched by a mob. He wrote, "Contrast this with the MVA's record of ignoring heinous crimes. They didn't even acknowledge the Palghar lynching as a major crime, let alone take action. This shows a stark difference in commitment to justice and governance."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole claimed some "high-profile" persons, including an MLA's son, were travelling in the Porsche that fatally knocked down the two IT professionals.

Speaking to reporters, Patole also claimed a car race was going on at the time of the accident. He reiterated the demand for a CBI probe and asked the police to "reveal" the names of the persons present in the car.

"A car race was going on. Some high-profile persons were travelling in that (Porsche) car after consuming liquor at a pub," the Congress leader said. "Who is the minister who called up the police station and who is the MLA whose son was present in the car?" Patole asked and demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speak up on the incident.