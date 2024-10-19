Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 1 Dead, 7 Injured As MSRTC Bus Hits Truck Near Lonavala | File

One passenger died and at least seven others were injured after a state-run bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Lonavala in Pune district around 3am, he said.

"The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus from Pathardi depot (in Ahmednagar) was on its way to Mumbai when it collided with a truck from behind. Both the vehicles were going in the same direction," he said.

A male passenger, identified as Vishwanath Bhagwan Waghmare, died in the incident, while seven to eight passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that traffic on the route was disrupted for some time, but the authorities soon cleared it.