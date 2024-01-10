Multi-Level Flyover At Pune University Chowk Will Be Completed By August 2024: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole | X/@SidShirole

The work on the multi-level flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk is slated for completion by August this year, according to Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, who shared updates after a meeting with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials on Tuesday.

"In today's meeting with #PMRDA officials, strategies were devised to expedite the bridge construction, aiming to alleviate commuter inconvenience caused by traffic congestion," he stated.

"Pillar construction is set to commence on January 15, with the middle square's pillars scheduled for February. The road widening between the University entrance and the RBI building will introduce an additional lane, enhancing traffic flow towards Shivajinagar," he elaborated.

The construction of the new integrated flyover at PUNE University Junction will be completed by August 2024.

The meeting saw the presence of PMRDA Commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, and DCP Traffic Police Vijay Magar.

This flyover is part of the Puneri Metro, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. It will host the Metro line on top and four ramps below to link three roads on Ganeshkhind Road, a key route for commuters between the city and IT hubs in Hinjewadi, Baner, and Balewadi.

The ongoing construction has led to significant traffic disruptions, sparking frustration among citizens who are urging authorities to prioritise and expedite the completion of the work.