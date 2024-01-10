Pune News: Is PMC Planning BRT Route On Widened Old Mumbai-Pune Highway?

Representational Image | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) isn't considering a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route on the extended old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole verified this, stating he had discussed this with PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, who confirmed that there was no such plan.

Shirole wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I have spoken to PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar. He has assured me that contrary to what's been reported in the media there are no plans for a BRT Route on the widened Old Mumbai-Pune Highway / Khadki."

This clarification comes after media reports indicating the PMC's alleged intentions to establish a BRT route to bolster public transportation efficiency. Reports suggested the inclusion of separate lanes for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses on both sides of the road, eliminating the need for passengers to cross the road while boarding, thereby enhancing safety and boarding efficiency.

The old Mumbai-Pune Highway serves as a crucial link between the cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The ongoing road widening covers a 2.2-km stretch passing through Khadki. In 2022, Pune Circle of the Defence Estates Office (DEO) transferred 9.87 acres of land, valued at approximately ₹107 crore, to the PMC for this project. In return, the PMC provided 10.8 acres of land equivalent in value at Dunkirk Lines in Yerawada.

Currently, the project has achieved 30% completion, targeting a projected completion date of December 2024.