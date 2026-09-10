'MPSC Chief's Appointment Was Black Day For Student': Rohit Pawar Demands Vivek Bhimanwar's Resignation, Claims '3 Bags' Of Evidence

‘MPSC Chief's Appointment Was Black Day For Students’: Rohit Pawar Demands Vivek Bhimanwar's Resignation, Claims '3 Bags' Of Evidence | FPJ Photo

Pune: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday intensified his attack against MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, demanding his resignation and alleging that his previous postings were marred by corruption, irregularities in recruitment and transfers, and financial discrepancies. Pawar claimed he had submitted evidence to the Chief Minister and Governor and warned that he would release a second set of documents if the government failed to act.

Speaking at a press conference, Pawar said the controversy surrounding the MPSC was a serious issue concerning the future of students and the credibility of the state’s recruitment system. “The day the MPSC chairman took charge was a black day for us,” Pawar said, insisting that the chairman should resign.

Pawar alleged that Bhimanwar’s career had been controversial and claimed that several people had opposed his appointment as MPSC chairman. He further alleged that the officer had been posted in several departments where irregularities had subsequently surfaced.

Pawar alleged, “The MPSC chairman is controversial. In the departments where there was a mess, this man was present on several occasions.”

‘Three bags of evidence’

Pawar claimed that he possessed substantial evidence concerning alleged corruption during Bhimanwar’s previous postings.

“I have three bags filled with proof that I have received regarding several scams,” he said.

According to Pawar, the alleged irregularities included recruitment and transfers in departments where Bhimanwar had worked. He claimed that several pieces of evidence had already been submitted to the Chief Minister and Governor.

“We have given several pieces of evidence to the Chief Minister and Governor showing how corruption took place in the previous department,” Pawar said.

Pawar specifically raised allegations concerning Bhimanwar’s tenure in the Transport Department, claiming that a scam involving crores of rupees had taken place. He also claimed that FIRs had been registered in several cases.

Referring to the RTO, Pawar said Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had acknowledged in the Legislative Assembly that a “racket” was operating in the department.

“Bhimanwar worked in the RTO for several years. The Transport Minister himself had said in the Assembly that there was a racket in the RTO. A similar racket is now operating in the MPSC Commission,” Pawar alleged.

Pawar maintained that the evidence he had presented so far represented only a fraction of the material available with him.

“Only 40% of the evidence has been brought before you. We will bring Part 2 of the evidence against the MPSC chairman,” he said.

Pawar backs Tukaram Mundhe

Pawar also suggested that senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe could be considered for the MPSC chairman’s post. He said he had personally examined the eligibility conditions governing the appointment.

Pawar said, “I studied all the terms and conditions and rules for the appointment of an MPSC chairman. I feel Mundhe can sit there. As per the conditions, Mundhe can become the chairman.”

He questioned why no action had been taken despite an alleged complaint already having been submitted against Bhimanwar.

“A complaint has been filed. Why is action not being taken? If a complaint has been made, conduct an inquiry,” Pawar said.

Pawar warned that continued inaction could lead to allegations that the government was protecting the MPSC chairman.

“If no action is taken, we can say that the Chief Minister is protecting him because he is the Chief Minister’s friend,” he said.

Challenge to Vikram Pachpute

Pawar also turned his attack towards BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute, challenging him to move beyond statements and join students on the ground. Pawar said he was ready to discuss the matter with ruling-party legislators.

“Come and sit with the students and join the protest,” Pawar told Pachpute.

He also criticised ruling-party leaders who, he claimed, supported students while in the Opposition but remained silent after coming to power.

Pawar said, “When you were in the Opposition, you stood with the students. Now that you are in power, you remain silent. You don’t have the courage. If your boss is making a mistake, go against your boss and work for the welfare of the students. You don’t have the courage.”

He argued that ruling MLAs could influence the government’s decision directly.

“Call your boss and get the decision taken. It’s that simple,” Pawar said.

Pawar also indirectly referred to BJP MLAs Abhimanyu Pawar and Gopichand Padalkar, who had earlier participated in MPSC-related protests. He took another apparent dig at BJP leader Krishnaraj Mahadik, saying that even a “reel star” could join the agitation.

‘I won’t file PIL’

On legal action, Pawar said he would not personally approach the court with a PIL, arguing that his involvement could give the matter a political colour.

“I won’t file a PIL. Someone else can file a PIL. If I go to court, it will take a political turn. The court will take cognisance of the matter,” he said.

He also highlighted the wider employment crisis, saying the lack of sufficient opportunities in the private sector was equally unfortunate.

Pawar, while displaying a photograph of Chanakya, also took an indirect swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Many people claim to be Chanakya. At least listen to what Chanakya says,” he said.

Major Pune agitation on September 16?

Pawar repeatedly stressed that the agitation was not his personal political programme.

“This is not my agitation. We are trying to support the students in whatever way we can,” he said.

He said the students would decide whether the protest should continue and that he would support their decision.

“If the students say so, we will protest,” Pawar said.

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He said the situation would be assessed over the next day before a final decision was taken. However, he indicated that a major agitation could begin from September 16.

“We will discuss this with students. Whenever they want to hold a protest, I’ll be there. Maybe we can start the agitation from September 16 and build a major protest in Pune. As September 12 to 15 are the starting days of Ganeshotsav, we don’t want to disturb other citizens during the festival,” Pawar said.

He said the ongoing Ganeshotsav should also be taken into account and ordinary citizens should not be inconvenienced.

“Discuss the matter, take a decision and announce on social media that you are holding the protest. Then we will join you,” he said.

Pawar ended his appeal with a promise to continue backing the students.

“We will continue to fight. You support us and we will fight for you till the very end. This is an important issue. This man should resign,” Pawar said.