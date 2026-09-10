Pune Celebrates Feast Of Our Lady Of Velankanni | Sourced

Pune: The Feast of Our Lady of Velankanni, also revered as the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Our Lady of Good Health, was celebrated with spiritual fervour across Pune on Tuesday (September 8). Mirroring the celebrations at the historic shrine in Tamil Nadu, thousands of Catholic devotees and pilgrims from diverse backgrounds gathered at various parishes across the city to pay homage, offer thanks and seek divine intercession for health and well-being.

A central highlight of the city's celebrations was at the historic St Anne's Catholic Church in Solapur Bazar in the Pune Cantonment area, which became a focal point for the faithful. The feast marked the culmination of the traditional nine-day Novena prayers, which drew large crowds to the illuminated church premises each day.

On Tuesday, the atmosphere at Solapur Bazar was marked by spiritual fervour and joy. The day began with solemn multilingual Holy Masses to accommodate Pune's diverse community. Devotees carried offerings of candles and flowers, as well as small wax replicas of afflicted body parts, while praying for healing and good health.

The spiritual peak of the evening was the grand chariot procession. The statue of Our Lady of Velankanni, draped in silk sarees and adorned with floral garlands, was placed on a decorated chariot. As the procession moved through the streets of Solapur Bazar, devotees sang Marian hymns, recited the Rosary and joined in prayers.

The celebrations brought together devotees in an expression of faith and concluded the city's observance of the feast.