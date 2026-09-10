Pune's Viral ‘Disappearing Number Plate’ Fortuner: Wakad Police Book Owner Over E-Challan Evasion Device | Video Screengrabs

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Toyota Fortuner at the centre of a viral “disappearing number plate” video has led to a criminal case in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Wakad police have booked its owner for allegedly installing a mechanical mechanism to conceal the vehicle’s rear registration plate.

The case was registered on September 9 against Vijay Bhagwan Dagade, a resident of Tathawade, who is listed as the owner and driver of Toyota Fortuner MH 14 LN 4888.

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Police have invoked Sections 336(3), 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The FIR further alleges that such a system could prevent authorities from identifying or tracing the vehicle in cases involving traffic violations, accidents or other offences.

Police have also alleged that the mechanism was intended to help the vehicle avoid e-challans and detection by speed cameras and other enforcement systems. These are allegations recorded in the FIR. The registration of the case does not establish that the vehicle was used to commit any other offence.

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Case follows RTO action

The police case follows action by the Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO against the same Fortuner.

The vehicle was reportedly traced after a video showing its number plate being covered automatically went viral on social media. The RTO inspected the vehicle and found alterations and wiring connected to the number-plate covering mechanism.

The RTO recovered ₹4,500 from the driver as part of its action.

The department had also sought a police inquiry into whether the vehicle had previously been involved in any criminal activity. The police case now takes the matter beyond vehicle modification and traffic enforcement violations.

Viral video brought vehicle under scrutiny

The Fortuner came under attention after a video showing its rear number plate being concealed circulated widely online on September 8.

The video showed a flap or cover moving over the registration plate, effectively making the number difficult to read.

The vehicle also drew attention because reports based on publicly available challan information said it had 55 traffic challans, with the outstanding amount reported at around ₹1 lakh.

A large number of the reported violations were linked to overspeeding. Other violations reportedly included failure to wear seat belts and improper display of the registration mark.

The challan figures have been widely reported, but the exact outstanding amount is not stated in the Wakad police FIR.

Why police invoked criminal sections

The Wakad police case is significant because the allegations go beyond an unauthorised vehicle modification.

The FIR treats the alleged concealment of the registration identity as part of a wider attempt to deceive enforcement authorities. It therefore invokes provisions of the BNS relating to forgery, cheating and personation.

Police have alleged that concealing the registration number could make it difficult to identify or trace the vehicle after a traffic violation, accident or other offence.

The FIR was registered by Police Head Constable Rohidas Ghodu Borhade, posted with the Wakad Traffic Division. The investigation will determine the circumstances in which the mechanism was installed and whether the vehicle was used to evade enforcement or in any other offence.

No arrest is mentioned in the FIR document.