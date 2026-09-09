Pune: Nigerian Woman Staying Illegally In Hinjawadi Deported To Nigeria After Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Action | Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Nigerian woman who was allegedly staying illegally within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) limits has been deported to Nigeria after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Special Branch-2, found that she had no valid passport or visa.

The woman, identified as Gift Okoh, was deported from India through Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday, Sep 8, according to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. Police said they received confidential information about a foreign national allegedly staying illegally within the jurisdiction of Hinjawadi Police Station. The Foreigners Registration Office then began an inquiry into her stay and documents.

Police find no valid documents

During the inquiry, officials found that Okoh did not have a valid passport or visa. They carried out her biometric verification online through the DPM System, which established that she was a Nigerian citizen.

The inquiry found that Okoh had entered India on Sep 23, 2014, on a medical visa. She had earlier stayed in Jaipur and Palghar before moving to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate area in 2024.

Police said she continued to stay in India even after her passport and visa had expired.

Since she did not have a valid passport, visa or other supporting documents, officials began the process to deport her.

Emergency travel document obtained

The FRRO obtained an Emergency Travel Document for Okoh from the Nigerian High Commission in New Delhi.

The FRRO Mumbai office then issued an Exit Permit to facilitate her departure from India.

Police step up checks on foreign nationals

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate said similar drives and action are underway across its jurisdiction to identify foreign nationals who may be staying illegally.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Shashikant Mahavarkar and other senior officers.

The team included Special Branch-2 Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Narawad, Foreigners Registration Office Assistant Police Inspector Rajashree Pawar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shaikh, Woman Police Constable Khomane, Police Constable Akshay Ghodmare and Police Constable Patil.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dheeraj Patil reported the action.