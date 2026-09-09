Pune VIDEOS: Massive Fire At Plastic Factory Near Moshi; Workers Rescued, Adjacent Unit Saved

Massive Fire At Plastic Factory Near Moshi In Pimpri-Chinchwad | PMRDA Fire Brigade

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A massive fire broke out at Polymark, a plastic products manufacturing company in Chimbali near Moshi, on Wednesday morning. The blaze spread rapidly through the premises, prompting fire teams from four stations to rush to the spot.

A couple of workers who were inside the company when the fire broke out were reportedly rescued by people and fire brigade personnel. Initial reports suggested that some workers could be trapped inside the building. However, officials later confirmed that there were no casualties. The fire caused extensive damage to the company's manufactured plastic products. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fire spreads rapidly

According to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Fire Officer Shantanu Gaikwad, fire personnel reached the spot within about five minutes of receiving the call. By then, the fire had already spread rapidly.

Firefighters used hose pipes and hose reels to bring the blaze under control. They also carried out cooling operations to prevent it from spreading further.

The intensity of the fire also posed a risk to a neighbouring company. Fire personnel cooled the adjacent building and prevented the flames from spreading to it.

Four fire services join operation

The firefighting operation involved teams from the Rajgurunagar Municipal Council Fire Services, Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade, Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Fire Services and PMRDA Fire Services.

Gaikwad said the first fire vehicle to reach the spot was from PMRDA. Other fire tenders arrived soon after from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan MIDC and Rajgurunagar.

"This is a plastic materials company, and vehicles from three to four different fire stations arrived here," Gaikwad said.

Cause of fire unclear

Officials have not yet established what caused the fire. The exact circumstances that led to the blaze are expected to be examined as part of a further assessment.

While the fire was brought under control, a large quantity of manufactured plastic products inside the company was damaged.