Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Cement Tanker Rams Into Ganesh Idol Vehicle, 4 Injured; Photos Surface |

Mumbai: Four people were injured after a cement tanker allegedly rammed into a vehicle carrying a Ganesh idol from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Wednesday morning. The accident took place at around 8:25 am at kilometre 20/600 on the Pune-bound lane, within the jurisdiction of the Khalapur Police Station.

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According to preliminary information, the injured persons were travelling on the pallet of the vehicle transporting the Ganesh idol when the cement tanker allegedly crashed into it from behind. Photos of the accident have surfaced on the internet showing the truck involved in the crash and a Ganpati idol, likely damaged due to the collision, covered in a cloth.

Injured Rushed For Medical Care

Following the accident, emergency response teams and other concerned agencies rushed to the spot and began relief operations. The four injured individuals were later shifted to MGM Hospital for medical treatment.

The incident caused concern among motorists travelling on the busy expressway, while authorities attended to the injured and the vehicles involved in the crash.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the collision, the identities of those injured and their current medical condition are awaited. Police are expected to ascertain the exact cause of the accident as part of the investigation.