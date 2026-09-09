Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Gets Swiss Rockfall Protection Mesh After Landslide; 15% Work Completed |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has begun installing Swiss-made iron mesh as a rockfall mitigation measure at the landslide-hit stretch of the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link, following recommendations made by IIT Bombay. Around 15% of the work has been completed so far, with the remaining protection measures being taken up at the site, according to an MSRDC official.

Swiss Technology Deployed To Prevent Boulder Falls On Expressway

The specialised mesh has been procured from Switzerland, which is considered a pioneer in rockfall mitigation technology, the official said. The installation work is being carried out by Navyuga Engineering Company Ltd, which was responsible for executing the concerned portion of the Missing Link project.

The safety intervention follows a major rockfall incident on July 6, when a huge boulder crashed near the mouth of Tunnel 2 of the Missing Link, bringing traffic movement to a standstill. It took MSRDC nearly 20 hours to clear the affected stretch and restore movement. A waterfall was also reported from the hillside slope at the location following the incident.

Heavy Rainfall Triggered Landslide And Rockfall Incident

The incident occurred amid exceptionally heavy rainfall, with the area reportedly recording around 670 mm of rain, triggering the landslide and rockfall.

According to officials, the newly installed rockfall protection system has been designed to withstand and arrest boulders weighing up to 2,500 metric tonnes falling from a height of 52 metres at 115km per hour test block impact. The mesh is intended to hold back falling rocks, while additional barriers have been provided as a secondary line of defence to prevent rocks that may breach or slip through the mesh from reaching the carriageway.

International Safety Standards Followed For Rockfall Protection

The official said such rockfall mitigation systems and their ability to arrest falling boulders are tested internationally before being deployed in vulnerable mountainous stretches.

The hillside protection design for the affected section was prepared based on recommendations from IIT Bombay. Rock bolting has reportedly been undertaken up to a height of around 15 metres, while the hill at the location rises to nearly 150 metres, making slope stabilisation and rockfall protection a critical safety requirement.

The Missing Link is a major engineering intervention on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway aimed at bypassing the existing winding section between Khopoli and Kusgaon. The earlier stretch between the Khopoli exit and Sinhgad Institute was around 19 km, which has been reduced to approximately 13.3 km with the construction of the Missing Link.

The new alignment begins at Khopoli and connects towards Kusgaon on the Pune side through an interchange. The project is expected to shorten the Mumbai-Pune Expressway journey by around six kilometres and reduce travel time by approximately 20–25 minutes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/