Pune: Stolen Jewellery Worth Rs 52 Lakh Recovered In Burglary Cases, Returned To Victims |

Pune: Gold, silver and pearl jewellery worth around ₹52 lakh, recovered by Samarth police during investigations into multiple burglary cases, was handed over to the original complainants following court orders.

Several burglary cases had been registered within the jurisdiction of Samarth Police Station. During the investigations, police teams analysed technical information, CCTV footage from different locations and inputs received from confidential informants to trace the suspects allegedly involved in the offences. The police subsequently arrested habitual offenders in connection with the cases.

During interrogation, the suspects were questioned about their involvement in various burglary offences. Based on the investigation, police recovered stolen valuables from different cases, including gold ornaments, silver articles and jewellery containing pearls. The total value of the recovered property was estimated at around ₹52 lakh.

The police completed the necessary legal procedures and submitted details of the recovered property before the court. Following court orders, the valuables were formally handed over to the original complainants by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale.

The recovery of the valuables brought relief to complainants who had lost their jewellery during the burglaries. The complainants appreciated the police for conducting the investigation and taking prompt action to trace the suspects and recover the stolen property.

Rawale said the recovery was made through coordinated investigation efforts involving technical analysis, CCTV examination and information gathered from confidential sources. The action is part of efforts to identify habitual offenders and recover property stolen in burglary cases.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade and Additional Commissioner of Police (Western Regional Division) Rajesh Bansode.