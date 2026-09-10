Pune: Toll-Free Passes For Konkan-Bound Ganesh Devotees From Sept 11 To 27; Check Details | Representative image

Pune: Ganesh devotees travelling to the Konkan region for Ganeshotsav celebrations will be eligible for toll exemption during their onward and return journeys from September 11 to 27, 2026, following a circular issued by the Maharashtra government on September 8.

The toll exemption will apply to vehicles carrying Ganesh devotees travelling to and returning from Konkan for the festival. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will also be eligible for the concession during the specified period.

Accordingly, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, has announced that toll-free passes will be issued to eligible devotees after verification of the required vehicle documents. Passes will be available on all working days as well as holidays between September 11 and 27.

Applicants will have to submit valid vehicle documents, including the Registration Certificate (RC), driving licence, tax certificate, insurance certificate, fitness certificate, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and transport permit, wherever applicable.

The passes will be issued during office hours at the Regional Transport Office, Pune, located on Dr Ambedkar Road near Sangam Bridge.

Passes will also be available at the RTO’s Alandi Road and Dive offices on regular working days.

The initiative aims to facilitate the movement of Ganesh devotees travelling between Pune and Konkan during the festival period and ensure that eligible vehicles can avail themselves of the toll exemption without inconvenience.