Pune: MBBS Student Dies After Jumping From 10th Floor In Katraj, Exam Stress Suspected

Faridabad Class 11 Student Dies After Allegedly Jumping From School’s Third Floor; Investigation Underway | Video | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A 21-year-old second-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 10th floor of a residential building in Katraj, with examination-related stress suspected to be a possible reason, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Nancy Lake Home Society, where the student was staying with her elder brother. Residents alerted the police through the 112 emergency helpline, following which a team from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station reached the spot.

Police found the woman lying unconscious at the spot. She was identified as Adi Maya Shekhar Reddy, a second-year MBBS student.

According to police, her elder brother, Dr Adi Adeem Shekhar Reddy, told investigators that she had no dispute or quarrel with anyone. He also informed police that her examinations were underway and suspected that academic or examination stress may have prompted her to take the extreme step.

Sudarshan Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, said the family had not raised any suspicion against anyone. Police said no other angle had emerged so far during the preliminary inquiry.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Police have taken the student's laptop and mobile phone into custody and are examining the devices to ascertain whether they contain any information that could help establish the circumstances leading to her death.

An accidental death case has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, and the matter is under investigation.