Mouji Bandhan Ceremony: Prasanna Sagar Maharaj Imparts Sacred Rites To Hundreds Of Children In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the presence of Antarmana Acharya Shree Prasanna Sagar Maharaj, hundreds of children participated in the Mouji Bandhan (Upanayan Sanskar) ceremony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Maharaj personally conducted the rites for each child, delivering vows and sermons. The Yagamandal Vidhaan and Gurukripa Vratsamskar Mahotsav concluded on Tuesday with the presence of thousands of devotees. The festival, graced by Antarmana Acharya Shree Prasanna Sagar Maharaj and Soumyamurthy Upadhyay Munishree Piyush Sagar Maharaj, included morning prayers, Abhishek, Shantidhara, and Nitya Pooja.

Antarmana Acharya Shree delivered a sermon to the children on leading a life according to Jainism's traditions, emphasising principles such as giving up vices, avoiding addiction, embracing vegetarianism, and serving parents and society. The event concluded with Akshataropan as Manglashtaka in the presence of the children.

In the afternoon, Navgraha Shanti Havan commenced, followed by Mahamandal Aradhana and the conclusion of Mahayagamandal Vidhana in the presence of Antarmana Acharya Shree.