More Than 24,600 Students Appear for NEET in Latur

Latur is one of the biggest hubs in Maharashtra along with Nanded, Pune and Mumbai for the preparation of medical and engineering entrance examinations.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
A total of 24,612 medical aspirants took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Latur district on Sunday, its coordinator Giridhar Reddy said.

He told PTI 24,882 students had registered but 270 did not turn up.

The NEET (UG) is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

"The exam was held between 2pm and 5pm. There were 54 centres in the district, comprising 46 in Latur tehsil, three each in Udgir and Nilanga and two in Ahmedpur," he said.

Latur is big centre for entrance tests

According to officials, 2,81,872 students had registered for NEET in Maharashtra. 

Latur is one of the biggest hubs in Maharashtra along with Nanded, Pune and Mumbai for the preparation of medical and engineering entrance examinations. 

The exam was conducted on May 5, in pen and paper mode in 13 different languages. 

In India, this year, 23 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, of which over 10 lakh are male students, over 13 lakh are girls, and 24 students have registered under the 'third gender' category.

