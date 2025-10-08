 Monsoon On Its Way Out: Pune Braces For Dry Spell As Rains Retreat By October 10–11
Monsoon On Its Way Out: Pune Braces For Dry Spell As Rains Retreat By October 10–11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has refrained from issuing any significant weather alerts for the region. Currently IMD is forecasting only subdued rainfall in the short term

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune Rains | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune witnessed its season’s lowest minimum temperature of 18.1°C in Pashan, while Shivajinagar registered 19°C recently. This indicates rapidly receding moisture and gradual monsoon withdrawal. Meteorologists say that light and scattered showers may occur through October 9. But from October 10 onwards, Pune is expected to enter a predominantly dry, cloud-free spell. It's predicted that the temperature will be in the 30–35°C range in the daytime and between 16°C and 22°C at nighttime.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has refrained from issuing any significant weather alerts for the region. Currently IMD is forecasting only subdued rainfall in the short term. Earlier this week, a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal delayed monsoon withdrawal over Maharashtra. This has pushed back typical retreat dates to around October 11–12 for Pune and Mumbai. 

Skymet, too, predicts that the southwest monsoon will vacate the remainder of Maharashtra by October 10–11. This will clear the way for sustained dry weather. With the monsoon line finally receding, Pune is transitioning toward post-monsoon conditions. 

Clear skies will allow greater nocturnal cooling, hence the sharper dip in nighttime temperatures. Residents and farmers alike are advised to anticipate dry days ahead. They are urged to make plans accordingly as rainy spells wane.

