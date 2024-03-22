 Monitor Use Of Social Media, Ads Broadcast During Lok Sabha Polls: Latur Collector To Officials
Polling for the Latur Lok Sabha seat in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will be held on May 7

PTI
Updated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Monitor Use Of Social Media, Ads Broadcast During Lok Sabha Polls: Latur Collector To Officials | X/@Infolatur

The Latur administration has asked the district-level media certification and monitoring committee to keep an eye on the use of social media and advertisements broadcast through electronic media during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the Latur Lok Sabha seat in Marathwada region of Maharashtra will be held on May 7.

Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge held a meeting with the monitoring committee officials on Wednesday.

She instructed the officials to carefully monitor the campaigning done through social media and take strict action if any malpractices, such as paid news and other violation of norms, are found.

Latur, Bidar officials hold joint meet

Authorities from Latur in Maharashtra and Bidar in neighbouring Karnataka have held a joint meeting to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the two districts, officials said.

Voting for the Latur and Bidar Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 7.

Officials of both the districts held a review meeting on Wednesday.

"Effective use of manpower will be possible if work is done with mutual coordination for check posts and other necessary aspects in the border areas of Latur and Bidar districts," Special Inspector General of Police, Nanded Zone, Shashikant Mahavarkar said.

Bidar District Magistrate Govind Reddy said during the Karnataka assembly elections, the Latur administration had contributed a lot to the smooth conduct of the poll process in border areas.

"Now, the Bidar district administration will provide utmost cooperation for the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls as voting will be held simultaneously in both the districts," he added

