Modi's Speeches Project Him As PM Of BJP, Not Country: Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Narendra Modi's speeches suggest he is "BJP's PM" and not India's and accused the BJP of being high on power which will bring dictatorship in the country. "Modi should tell the people what he and his party will do for the country instead of attacking the opposition," he said at a campaign rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad LS constituency).

Addressing a rally at Parbhani, Pawar attacked the BJP over agrarian distress in the country and unemployment.

Notably, PM Modi on Saturday held rallies in Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in the state and attacked the opposition, particularly the Congress.

"I was listening to Narendra Modi's speech before I came here (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The prime minister belongs to the entire country. If we listen to Modi's speeches, it seems he is the prime minister of BJP and not the country," Pawar said.

He canvassed for opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates Chandrakant Khaire, who is contesting from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on a Sena (UBT) ticket, and Congress' Kalyan Kale from Jalna.

The NCP (SP) chief said PM Modi and BJP should tell the people what they will do for the country. "But sometimes they criticise Nehru (country's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru), sometimes Rahul Gandhi and also me at times," he said.

Nehru spent over ten years of his life in jail fighting against the British. He encouraged science, said Pawar.

Addressing a rally in Parbhani for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Jadhav, Pawar said the BJP is high on power and misusing Central agencies.

During his rallies, he alleged the Centre and state governments have no time to address the severe drought in Marathwada region as well as in other parts of the state. Meanwhile, speaking in Parbhani, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the BJP wants to win 400 seats to change the Constitution.

"This is not a simple election. This will determine your future and the direction the country will head to," Thackeray said. He exhorted people to vote for the Shiv Sena (UBT) which he said would work in the interest of the state.