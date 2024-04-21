Ahmednagar: MVA Will Win Over 50% Of Seats In Maharashtra, Claims Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra will secure more than 50 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Ahmednagar, Pawar mentioned that there could be disagreements among the INDIA bloc partners over certain seats, but he emphasized that attention should not be paid to it. He highlighted the broader understanding among the opposition parties to win the polls to provide a stable government. Pawar deemed the BJP's 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' slogan, aiming to win 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls, as incorrect. "This election will see an increase in this number. We will win more than 50% of seats in Maharashtra," Pawar stated.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pawar suggested that instead of asking him for an account of his work, Shah should do the same as his government has been in power for the last two years.

Pawar also attributed the lower turnout in the five seats in the state, where polling was held in the first phase, to intense heat. However, he also expressed the need to ponder over the lack of enthusiasm shown by the voters. Pawar mentioned that his work as the Union agriculture minister of the country from 2004 to 2014 is well-known worldwide.