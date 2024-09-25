MNS To Stage Protest Against PM Modi In Pune Tomorrow; Here's Why

PM Narendra Modi | File

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is all set to stage a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune tomorrow, demanding the extension of the metro line to Hadapsar. The PM will be in the city tomorrow to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He will also lay the foundation stones for the metro route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi.

In a letter to the police, Sainath Babar, MNS Pune City Chief, has requested permission to stage the protest. He wrote, "Almost 10 lakh citizens live in the Hadapsar constituency area. In this constituency, there are big industries, educational institutions, important government offices, entertainment places, big malls, etc. There is a large influx of citizens in this constituency due to many necessities. Therefore, the traffic congestion in this area is increasing day by day. In the Hadapsar constituency, in the last few years, no move has been made by the Central government for the expected expansion of metro. Even now, the citizens of the central part of Pune City will benefit to a large extent from the Swargate to Katraj underground metro extension."

"Recently, there was news in the media that the complete detailed project report (DPR) of the new metro project in Hadapsar was ready and the approval for the metro project had been received. Why is the foundation stone for the approved Hadapsar metro project not being laid alongside the other metro project by the Prime Minister? Why isn't equal justice being provided to all constituencies in Pune?" asked Babar.