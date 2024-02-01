 MIT's Bharat Asmita National Award: Prof G Raghuram, Dr Rajendra Singh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, And Dr Ashok Gadgil To Be Honoured
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMIT's Bharat Asmita National Award: Prof G Raghuram, Dr Rajendra Singh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, And Dr Ashok Gadgil To Be Honoured

MIT's Bharat Asmita National Award: Prof G Raghuram, Dr Rajendra Singh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, And Dr Ashok Gadgil To Be Honoured

The awards, consisting of a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, a certificate, and a memento, will be presented on February 3 at MIT WPU, Kothrud.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
MIT's Bharat Asmita National Award: Prof G Raghuram, Dr Rajendra Singh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, And Dr Ashok Gadgil To Be Honoured |

The 2024 'Bharat Asmita National Award' recipients have been announced by MIT World Peace University and MIT School of Government, Pune, marking its 20th year.

Distinguished individuals in various fields, including former IIM Bengaluru Director Prof G Raghuram, Magsaysay award winner Dr Rajendra Singh also known as waterman of India", classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty, and senior scientist Dr Ashok Gadgil, will be honoured. The awards, consisting of a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, a certificate, and a memento, will be presented on February 3 at MIT WPU, Kothrud.

Prof G Raghuram will be conferred with the 'Bharat Asmita Acharya Shrestha Award' for outstanding contributions to infrastructure, transportation, logistics, and supply chain management.

Read Also
Pune: MIT-WPU's Prof Vishwanath Karad Pays Tribute At 'Jay Stambh'
article-image

Dr Rajendra Singh and Kaushiki Chakraborty will be presented with the 'Bharat Asmita Jan Jagran Shrestha Award' for their public awareness work through and initiatives like lake construction, river revival and classical music.

Dr Ashok Gadgil will receive the 'Bharat Asmita Science-Technology Shrestha Award' for his noteworthy work in technology design and research on efficiency in science and technology progress.

These awards seek to recognize individuals who have brought acclaim to the country through their conduct, thought, action, and service, while also inspiring the younger generation to follow a path of valuable service to the nation.

Read Also
Pune: Rising Organised Crime Poses Challenge For New CP Amitesh Kumar As MPDA And MACOCA Cases...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gram Sevak Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Jalgaon District

Gram Sevak Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Jalgaon District

2600 Kg Of E-Waste Collected Through Collective Efforts In Nashik

2600 Kg Of E-Waste Collected Through Collective Efforts In Nashik

Nashik: Shahaji Umap Transferred, Vikram Deshmane New SP

Nashik: Shahaji Umap Transferred, Vikram Deshmane New SP

Nashik: ASHA Workers Launch 'Jail Bharo' Movement Protesting Government's Delay In Addressing...

Nashik: ASHA Workers Launch 'Jail Bharo' Movement Protesting Government's Delay In Addressing...

MIT's Bharat Asmita National Award: Prof G Raghuram, Dr Rajendra Singh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, And Dr...

MIT's Bharat Asmita National Award: Prof G Raghuram, Dr Rajendra Singh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, And Dr...