MIT's Bharat Asmita National Award: Prof G Raghuram, Dr Rajendra Singh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, And Dr Ashok Gadgil To Be Honoured |

The 2024 'Bharat Asmita National Award' recipients have been announced by MIT World Peace University and MIT School of Government, Pune, marking its 20th year.

Distinguished individuals in various fields, including former IIM Bengaluru Director Prof G Raghuram, Magsaysay award winner Dr Rajendra Singh also known as waterman of India", classical singer Kaushiki Chakraborty, and senior scientist Dr Ashok Gadgil, will be honoured. The awards, consisting of a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, a certificate, and a memento, will be presented on February 3 at MIT WPU, Kothrud.

Prof G Raghuram will be conferred with the 'Bharat Asmita Acharya Shrestha Award' for outstanding contributions to infrastructure, transportation, logistics, and supply chain management.

Dr Rajendra Singh and Kaushiki Chakraborty will be presented with the 'Bharat Asmita Jan Jagran Shrestha Award' for their public awareness work through and initiatives like lake construction, river revival and classical music.

Dr Ashok Gadgil will receive the 'Bharat Asmita Science-Technology Shrestha Award' for his noteworthy work in technology design and research on efficiency in science and technology progress.

These awards seek to recognize individuals who have brought acclaim to the country through their conduct, thought, action, and service, while also inspiring the younger generation to follow a path of valuable service to the nation.