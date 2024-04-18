MIT-ADT University's 'Kaari-2024' Showcases Pune's Thriving Art Scene (PHOTOS) |

After the launch of the highly anticipated 'Kaari-2024' festival by the MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology, Pune is buzzing with creativity and innovation. The festival, a celebration of fine arts, performing arts, media, design, and architecture, commenced with great fervour at the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery on Ghole Road.

'Kaari,' meaning artwork, aptly encapsulates the essence of this four-day extravaganza, showcasing students' exceptional creations for all to admire. Inaugurated by renowned painter Chandramohan Kulkarni and graced by eminent architects Rishikesh Kulkarni and Girish Doshi, the event marks a significant milestone in Pune's cultural calendar.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Chandramohan Kulkarni emphasised the importance of art in enriching lives and commended MIT-ADT's dedication to fostering art-oriented education. Rishikesh Kulkarni and Girish Doshi echoed these sentiments, praising the students' artistic prowess and inviting Pune's residents to partake in the visual feast.

The festival promises a plethora of artistic delights, from captivating paintings to mesmerising performances and groundbreaking designs. With the support of MIT-ADT's faculty members and distinguished guests, including Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Anant Chakradeo and Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, 'Kaari-2024' aims to inspire and uplift both artists and art enthusiasts alike.

As the festival unfolds, visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the world of creativity and imagination. Running until Saturday, April 20, the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery will serve as a haven for artistic expression, inviting everyone to experience the magic of 'Kaari-2024.'