 Mega Bible Writing Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi: Faithful Transcribe Holy Book In 4 Languages Within 2 Hours
A total of 550 faithful, ranging in age from 8 years to 86 years, actively took part in the event

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
A mega Bible writing event was recently organised at St. Alphonsa Shrine, Kalewadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. In this initiative, parishioners transcribed the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation in Malayalam, English, Hindi and Marathi within just two hours.

A total of 550 faithful, ranging in age from 8 years to 86 years, actively took part in the event. The Faith Formation Department of the parish led the programme.

“The aim of this initiative was to encourage the faithful to read and study the Word of God,” said Fr. Shibu Pulickal, the Parish Vicar.

"The event was a deeply spiritual and transformative moment for all who took part. Each participant lovingly dedicated themselves to writing a chapter of the Bible, embracing it with prayer and devotion. This sacred act became more than just writing; it was a time of spiritual grooming and renewal. Every word inscribed was a step closer to God, a seed of faith planted in their hearts," he added.

"For many, it was not just an event, but a lifelong experience of grace, one that will continue to inspire and strengthen their journey with Christ," he further added.

The programme was coordinated by Sujith Pappachan along with event coordinator Cristeena Sujith. Catechism teachers, sisters, trustees, parish council members and unit leaders extended their support and guidance throughout the event.

