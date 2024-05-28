Meet Dwarka Vishwanath Doke, First Maharashtra Police Female Officer to Climb Mount Everest |

Climbing Everest is the dream of every mountain climbing enthusiast, but very few could achieve this dream. A dedicated police officer from Nashik Dwarka Vishwanath Doke, an inspector and assistant director at the Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik, has achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming the first female officer from the Maharashtra Police Force to summit Mount Everest, the world's highest peak at 8,849 meters at age of 49.

All you need to know about her

Inspector Doke joined the Maharashtra Police Force in 2006 as a Direct Service Police Sub-Inspector and has since been an exemplary officer. Her interest in climbing Everest was sparked in 2022 after reading about the mountain and hearing about various expeditions. Motivated to pay tribute to her late parents, she embarked on a journey of rigorous preparation.

In her first attempt in 2022, Doke faced physical challenges that prevented her from completing the expedition. Undeterred, she resumed intense endurance training at the Maharashtra Police Academy in 2023, preparing for another attempt in 2024.

After, Doke began her expedition by reaching Kathmandu on March 24, 2024. She teamed up with Nepal's renowned summit climbing company, under the guidance of Lakpa Sherpa, with Pasang Sherpa accompanying her throughout the climb.

Starting from Everest Base Camp on May 17, 2024, Doke reached the summit on May 22, 2024, at 4:10am. She spent approximately 7-8 minutes at the peak, where she held the national flag of India and the flag of the Maharashtra Police Force, sang the national anthem, and paid tribute to her late parents by carrying their photograph.

Welcomed with grand procession

After a successful ascent, Doke began her descent, reaching Everest Base Camp on May 23, 2024, at 5pm. She returned to her hometown of Srirampur, Maharashtra, on May 27, 2024, at 7am, where she was welcomed with a grand procession by her relatives and townspeople.

Doke expressed immense satisfaction in fulfilling her dream and honouring her parents. She has an elder sister who is also a police inspector in Mumbai, and a brother who runs a bakery shop in Srirampur.

The Maharashtra Police Force's officers and enforcers have congratulated Dwarka Doke on her remarkable achievement.