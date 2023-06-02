Pune cop Swapnil Garad declared 'brain dead' in Kathmandu after his health deteriorated during Mount Everest expedition | Twitter

A Pune cop and a mountaineering enthusiast named Swapnil Garad was declared 'brain dead' after being addmitted to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. The unfortunate update about Police Naik came amidst his expedition to Mount Everest where his health deteriorated. Some of Garad's friends from the police force informed media about him while expressing grief.

Swapnil Garad as Pune Police

Swapnil Garad serves in the Economic Offenses Branch of the Pune Police Force and had recently embarked on a daring expedition to climb Mount Everest. However, his health deteriorated during the journey, necessitating his admission to the hospital there. Despite reports that he has been announced brain dead, he continues to receive medical care in Kathmandu so far.

Read Also Pune: Traffic cop saves girl injured in accident by rushing her to hospital in time

Garad's mountaineering achievements

Apart from his police service, Garad was known for his exceptional mountaineering skills, having conquered numerous peaks around the world.

Notably, he achieved a significant milestone last year by successfully scaling Mount Ama Dabalam in Nepal, known for its breathtaking beauty and technical challenges. During this achievement, Gard proudly hoisted the tricolor flag and paid homage to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, showcasing his reverence for his homeland and its heritage.

Garad's mountaineering achievements | Twitter: Policenama

Pune Police saddened by Garad's health update

The Pune Police Force and the community as a whole are deeply saddened by this unfortunate turn of events that happened in Swapnil Garad's life.

His dedication to both profession and passion for mountaineering left an indelible mark, inspiring others to aim high and pursue their passions.

The family and well wishers are praying for Garad during the difficult time. The Pune Police Force and concerned authorities are coordinating efforts to provide necessary support to their cop and his family, ensuring that all possible measures are taken to facilitate his treatment and aftermath.