Delhi: Cop dies days before retirement after being hit and dragged by car in Daryaganj area

The victim SI Latoor Singh was about to retire from his service on January 31.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: Cop dies after being hit and dragged by car in Daryaganj area |
New Delhi: A sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police was killed after allegedly being hit and dragged by a car in Delhi's Daryaganj area, the police said on Saturday.

Officials said that the incident took place on Friday night. The victim, Lathoor Singh, an SI posted at Chandni Mahal police station, was deployed on emergency duty in the Daryaganj area.

Victim hit by a four-wheeler near Rajghat

"The victim SI was on his way to Laxmi Nagar to deliver the summons when a four-wheeler hit him near the Rajghat and dragged him for some meters. He was rushed to the LNJP Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," officials said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The accused driver has been arrested and his vehicle has also been seized. The accused works at a private bank," officials added.

SI Latoor Singh was about to retire on Jan 31

The victim SI Latoor Singh was about to retire from his service on January 31. He was a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and lives in Dayal Pur village in Delhi.

