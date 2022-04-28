Pune: Traffic cop saves girl injured in accident by rushing her to hospital in time

A traffic policeman saved the life of a minor girl grievously injured in an accident by making his way fast through the traffic to rush her to a hospital here in Maharashtra.

The incident took place on April 14 and the eight-year-old girl is now recovering.

The girl's family is thankful to police naik Sameer Bagshiraj for acting swiftly after the accident and rushing her to the hospital.

The accident took place near Warje on Pune-Mumbai highway when a truck after being hit by another truck from the rear side rammed into a stationary car from behind during a traffic jam on the road.

Four members of a family, including two minor girls, were in the car and they got stuck in the vehicle, Bagshiraj told PTI on Thursday.

"One the girls on the back seat was grievously injured. I did not wait for an ambulance to come and picked up the girl and started running through the traffic to rush her to the hospital," he said.

"An auto-rickshaw driver Ram Navale, who saw me running while carrying the girl, stopped his vehicle and asked me to get inside," he narrated the incident.

Bagshiraj said in any accident, the first 'golden' hour is very important to save a victim.

"I acted fast in the situation and took the girl to the hospital so that she could get medical help quickly. The girl's parents and sister were also later taken to hospital and all of them are fine now," he added.

Talking to PTI, the girl's mother thanked Bagshiraj and other traffic police personnel as well as members of the local public for their prompt response and saving her daughter's life.

"My daughter received head injuries and my husband was also grievously hurt, all are now recuperating," she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 05:00 PM IST